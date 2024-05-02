Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 282.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $618.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

