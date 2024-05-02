GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 286 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

NYSE CRL opened at $232.69 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average is $223.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

