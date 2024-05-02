GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $22,482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after buying an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

GNW opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -607,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

