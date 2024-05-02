GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,571 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 171,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.