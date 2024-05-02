GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.