GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.