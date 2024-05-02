Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 557 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

