GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $57,000 in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

