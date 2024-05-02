GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $58,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 87,472 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.