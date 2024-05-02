GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Landstar System stock opened at $172.34 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.