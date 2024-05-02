Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Envista by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

