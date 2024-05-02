Truist Financial Corp Has $10.87 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 205,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

