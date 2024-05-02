Gwenn Hansen Sells 2,007 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $24,164.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,601 shares in the company, valued at $476,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.