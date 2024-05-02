Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.