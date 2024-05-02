Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Rises By 7.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

