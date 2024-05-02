IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,848,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,961,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,488.0 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHICF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. IHI has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.