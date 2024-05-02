Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 725,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,859.5 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37.
About Isuzu Motors
