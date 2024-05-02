Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 725,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,859.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

