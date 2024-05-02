Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $10,814.10 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $10,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,943.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 348 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $2,679.60.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

RLAY stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.