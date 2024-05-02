Kevin Feeley Sells 1,104 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,836 shares in the company, valued at $340,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27.

WGS stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $545.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.75. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $21.49.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter worth $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 55.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

