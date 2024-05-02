Kevin Feeley Sells 1,104 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,836 shares in the company, valued at $340,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $545.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.75. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $21.49.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter worth $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 55.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.