Amy L. Randolph Purchases 595 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) insider Amy L. Randolph purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $12,161.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,599.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Busey Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BUSE

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 1,163,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.