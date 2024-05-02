Ragy Thomas Sells 1,128 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $13,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,279 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,853.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 228.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 708,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

