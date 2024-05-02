Frances Arnold Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.38, for a total value of $13,390.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $13,680.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $13,822.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

