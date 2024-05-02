Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,577,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 2,415,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of HULCF stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

