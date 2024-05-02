Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 424 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$30,460.84.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total transaction of C$12,700.35.

On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$400,943.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22.

On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total transaction of C$250,767.35.

Shopify Price Performance

TSE:SHOP opened at C$96.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$101.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$62.80 and a 52 week high of C$123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

