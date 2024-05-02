Gordon Scott Thanisch Purchases 4,000 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
