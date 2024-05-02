Gordon Scott Thanisch Purchases 4,000 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 806.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.