HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Shares of HCA opened at $309.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,779 shares of company stock worth $2,421,814. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

