Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 280,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $3,939,636. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

