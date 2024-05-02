The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($26.06) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188.75 ($27.49).

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,026 ($25.45) on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,094 ($26.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,977.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,876.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,302.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.57), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($47,799.07). 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

