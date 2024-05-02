Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

