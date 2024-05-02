Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.75.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
