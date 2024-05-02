HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 826.69 ($10.38).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 697.50 ($8.76) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 703.40 ($8.84). The stock has a market cap of £131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 626.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 619.08.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

