eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON EAAS opened at GBX 6.65 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. eEnergy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.83 ($0.12). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.26.

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

