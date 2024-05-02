eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.45% from the company’s previous close.
eEnergy Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON EAAS opened at GBX 6.65 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. eEnergy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.83 ($0.12). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.26.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
