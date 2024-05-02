Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The company has a market capitalization of £149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.09.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

