Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The company has a market capitalization of £149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.09.
About Global Ports
See Also
