Marlowe (LON:MRL) PT Lowered to GBX 710

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.04) to GBX 710 ($8.92) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.
Marlowe Stock Up 2.0 %
MRL opened at GBX 500 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.54). The company has a market cap of £484.30 million, a PE ratio of -3,333.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.51.
Marlowe Company Profile
