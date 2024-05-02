Marlowe (LON:MRL) PT Lowered to GBX 710

Marlowe (LON:MRLGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.04) to GBX 710 ($8.92) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.00% from the company’s current price.

Marlowe Stock Up 2.0 %

MRL opened at GBX 500 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.54). The company has a market cap of £484.30 million, a PE ratio of -3,333.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.51.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

