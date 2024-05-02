IES (IESC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.
IES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IESC opened at $132.54 on Thursday. IES has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $139.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.34.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
