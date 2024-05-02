Umesh Padval Sells 3,475 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Impinj Stock Performance
NASDAQ PI opened at $154.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -441.89 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.
Read Our Latest Report on Impinj
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.