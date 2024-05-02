Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $731.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

