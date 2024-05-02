Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $3,919,700.22 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at $42,081,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48.

On Monday, March 25th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $375,592.07.

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $75,618.72.

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $154.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

