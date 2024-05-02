Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Sells $1,927,170.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enova International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ENVA opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

