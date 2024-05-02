Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $70.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

