Timothy J. Donahue Sells 22,500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Crown by 0.9% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Crown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crown by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

