Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $863.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

