Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

