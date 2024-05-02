Mather Group LLC. Acquires 580 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

