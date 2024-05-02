Mather Group LLC. Sells 280 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.