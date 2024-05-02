Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $198,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

