Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HP opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

