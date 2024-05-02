Strs Ohio Invests $90,000 in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyco Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.83. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 9.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyco Group Profile

(Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.