Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells 7,250 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $84.23 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,425.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.