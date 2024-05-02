Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,679.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $323,450. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

