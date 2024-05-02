Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

